Tesla CyberTruck Is ALL The Buzz But WHICH Other Cars And Trucks STILL Excite You And Make You LUST For Them?

It's no secret that as of today, the buzz about cars, is ALL about the Tesla CyberTruck.



The news and chatter about it has taken on a life of it's own.



And as you know I put in an order for one. Tri-motor, AWD.



Can you imagine being an executive in BMW, Audi, GM, Lexus or any of the others right now? They have to be sitting back dumbfounded in their offices wondering HOW on earth did THAT truck own the mindshare SO quickly AND secure OVER 200k pre-orders (we're told it's close to 300k now) this fast!



And then wonder WTF do they have to do to combat it or get that kind of groundswell on their new products.



I enjoy reading our comments because no matter your viewpoint anyone can see we're all car lovers.



And there are some products out there that are very impressive. Telluride, Aviator, Navigator, M2, New Corvette, Raptor, S convertible are all products i like. I even own the new Telluride and i couldn't be happier with it.



So tell us which companies and models are still exciting to you and what are you currently driving or considering for purchase?



And lastly, if you are going to purchase, will it be before year end?



Oh, and enjoy the video...





