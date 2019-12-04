Tesla Deep Sixes $35,000 Model 3 To Drive Demand To More Expensive Models

Tesla Inc.

announced changes to its vehicle lineup and pricing, including ending online sales of the bottom-of-the-range $35,000 car, in an effort to drive demand after disappointing first-quarter deliveries.

All Tesla vehicles now come with the Autopilot driver-assistance feature as standard, the company said in a blog post late Thursday. The Model 3 with the so-called Standard Plus battery range used to cost $37,500, plus $3,000 for Autopilot. It now costs $39,500 with Autopilot included.



