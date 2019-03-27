Tesla Delays Base Model 3 Deliveries AGAIN - Tries To Upsell Buyers

One week from today it will have been three years since Elon Musk revealed Tesla's long-awaited affordable electric car, the Model 3. Though deliveries of high-spec Model 3s began in July of 2017, anyone who wanted the version that actually costs $35,000 before tax incentives couldn't even order one until the end of last month. Now it seems the long wait for the Standard Range Model 3 is about to become even longer, as customers report that Tesla is delaying scheduled delivery dates and trying to upsell them to more expensive versions.



