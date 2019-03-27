Tesla Delays Base Model 3 Deliveries AGAIN - Tries To Upsell Buyers

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:00:04 PM

2 user comments | Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One week from today it will have been three years since Elon Musk revealed Tesla's long-awaited affordable electric car, the Model 3.

Though deliveries of high-spec Model 3s began in July of 2017, anyone who wanted the version that actually costs $35,000 before tax incentives couldn't even order one until the end of last month. Now it seems the long wait for the Standard Range Model 3 is about to become even longer, as customers report that Tesla is delaying scheduled delivery dates and trying to upsell them to more expensive versions.

Read Article


Tesla Delays Base Model 3 Deliveries AGAIN - Tries To Upsell Buyers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

FAQMD

Did anyone actually believe Tesla would deliver a $35K Model 3 on time? LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2019 2:33:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

LMAO, scam artist.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2019 2:38:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]