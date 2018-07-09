Tesla Descends Into Chaos As Top Execs Leave After Musk Lights Up A Reefer

The turmoil at Tesla Inc.

reached a fever pitch, as the news that two senior executives are leaving Elon Musk’s electric-car maker emerged just hours after he smoked marijuana during an hours-long interview streamed live online.

Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton gave notice Tuesday that he was resigning less than a month into the job, according to a Friday filing. Tesla’s stock plunged, then extended declines after Gabrielle Toledano, the head of human resources who’s been on a leave of absence, told Bloomberg News that she won’t rejoin the company.



EVisNow

Watch the whole pod cast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fbCcWyYthQ

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 2:17:53 PM   

