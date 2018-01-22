Tesla Driver Arrested For DUI - Claims Car Was On Autopilot

A Tesla driver was arrested Friday morning after being discovered passed out on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol reported the encounter in a tweet that shared a photo of the night-time stoppage.

The man, with twice the legal .08 blood-alcohol level in California, allegedly told the arresting officer that his Tesla was driving on Autopilot. While it’s unclear if the all-electric vehicle was found stopped in the middle of the 4.5-mile long bridge that connects San Francisco to Oakland in the East Bay, or if the driver was stopped for reckless driving, CHP noted that the man was, nonetheless, arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI.