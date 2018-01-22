Tesla Driver Arrested For DUI - Claims Car Was On Autopilot

Agent009 submitted on 1/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:05 PM

3 user comments | Views : 822 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Tesla driver was arrested Friday morning after being discovered passed out on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol reported the encounter in a tweet that shared a photo of the night-time stoppage.

The man, with twice the legal .08 blood-alcohol level in California, allegedly told the arresting officer that his Tesla was driving on Autopilot. While it’s unclear if the all-electric vehicle was found stopped in the middle of the 4.5-mile long bridge that connects San Francisco to Oakland in the East Bay, or if the driver was stopped for reckless driving, CHP noted that the man was, nonetheless, arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI.



Read Article


Tesla Driver Arrested For DUI - Claims Car Was On Autopilot

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Here we go! More shifting the blame in unicorn idiocy land.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 1:39:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

joneshamilton

LOL, he probably believed it has full autonomous driving capability.

Idiot lemming Tesla owners.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 1:47:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

California law STILL requires a "driver" who is capable of taking control of the car if need be. SO - unless there was another person in the car (Likely not based on the info we have) - the "driver" was legally intoxicated.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 3:10:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]