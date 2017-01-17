Tesla Driver Left Stranded In Desert After Loss Of Cell Service

A Tesla driver was stranded in Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas after the car's keyless control app suddenly stopped working.

 

Interested in testing a feature that lets Tesla owners unlock and power their car using their smartphone, Ryan Negri decided to leave his keys at home when he went for a drive around the canyon yesterday.

The keyless smartphone feature, which is available through Tesla's iPhone and Android apps, lets users remotely monitor and control their Tesla Model S without their key. One of the main features of the app is the ability to "unlock and drive Model S without your key". 



hangtime010

Now that the hoopla's of Autopilot is a 2016 story, this is going to be the new 2017 grip with Teslas?
I don't understand how some people can be so illogical. He takes his car out for a drive without his car keys and put some of the blame on Tesla for NOT taking into consideration that cell service isn't 100% available across the country. Really? Shouldn't he demand that his carrier provide better coverage?
"Negri said he should have taken his keys as a precaution but also criticised Tesla for not having a contingency plan in such cases."
Yeah, the contingency plan is that You (the owner) have your f* car keys with you.
What is wrong with people??

hangtime010 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2017 1:00:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

It's just plain dumb to perform a test without a failsafe or backup system in place. And here we get a good demo :-(

Look folks, I'm NOT a Tesla fan (nor a Tesla hater), but every vehicle, every system, has its limitations. Learn your vehicle. Learn its limitations. And learn to work within those limits. Or be the bozo in this article.


(FWIW, I thought this might be an article about a guy who drives his Tesla, runs out of battery power, only to discover no charging stations nearby. BAD EV, huh? Um, what about driving a gasoline car to empty only to discover no gas stations around? Duh.)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2017 1:21:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

