Tesla Dumbfounds The Industry, Powers Through COVID-19 And Blows Away Analysts Estimates

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:10 AM

0 user comments | Views : 238 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, a figure that leaves Wall Street estimates in the dust.

Industry analysts prepared for a lower delivery total of between 60,000 and 80,000 cars, considering Tesla's signature plant in Fremont, California was shut down for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Despite that, Tesla said in a brief announcement, "We have successfully ramped production back to prior levels." The news sent Tesla shares soaring nearly 9% at the time of this writing.



Read Article


Tesla Dumbfounds The Industry, Powers Through COVID-19 And Blows Away Analysts Estimates

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]