Tesla Dumbfounds The Industry, Powers Through COVID-19 In Q2 And Blows Away Analysts Estimates

Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, a figure that leaves Wall Street estimates in the dust. Industry analysts prepared for a lower delivery total of between 60,000 and 80,000 cars, considering Tesla's signature plant in Fremont, California was shut down for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, Tesla said in a brief announcement, "We have successfully ramped production back to prior levels." The news sent Tesla shares soaring nearly 9% at the time of this writing.



