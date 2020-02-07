Tesla Dumbfounds The Industry, Powers Through COVID-19 In Q2 And Blows Away Analysts Estimates

Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of this year, a figure that leaves Wall Street estimates in the dust.

Industry analysts prepared for a lower delivery total of between 60,000 and 80,000 cars, considering Tesla's signature plant in Fremont, California was shut down for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Despite that, Tesla said in a brief announcement, "We have successfully ramped production back to prior levels." The news sent Tesla shares soaring nearly 9% at the time of this writing.



supermoto

Losing money on every car sold is not a sustainable business model.

supermoto (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 10:30:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Because Elon said fuck you to the bitch in Alameda.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 11:12:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

To put in context, GM delivered 492K, Ford 433K, and FCA 367K in the U.S. only in Q2. And they are sure to have profited better. So why is Tesla the #1 most valued automotive company. Even with a very forward growth assumption, it still feels to be over valued. The retail investors are over inflating the value.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2020 11:39:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

