Tesla Earned Over $400 Million Last Year Selling Gas Credits To GM And FCA

Agent009 submitted on 6/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 542 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For years, Tesla Inc.

has hauled in revenue by selling credits to other carmakers that needed to offset sales of polluting vehicles to U.S. consumers. These sorts of transactions have largely been shrouded in secrecy -- until now.

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles disclosed to the state of Delaware earlier this year that they reached agreements to buy federal greenhouse gas credits from Tesla. While the filings are light on detail, they haven’t been reported on previously. They also represent the first acknowledgments from carmakers that they’re turning to Tesla for help to comply with intensifying U.S. environmental regulations.



Read Article


Tesla Earned Over $400 Million Last Year Selling Gas Credits To GM And FCA

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]