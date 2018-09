Just like in the case of Hurricane Irma in 2017, Tesla tries to support those in the affected area (potential path) of Hurricane Florence before the real impact begins.

Tesla customers in Hurricane Florence’s path will be able to the use Supercharging network for free, while those who have cars with limited battery capacity (60 kWh usable from 75 kWh packs), will get access to full capacity through mid-October for more range.