Tesla Inc. ’s plans to pad its lineup of electric cars are taking shape, with Elon Musk sketching out a timeline for the arrival of a semi truck, pickup and sports car.

After the final unveiling of the Model 3 sedan in July, Tesla will show an electric semi truck in September and a pickup in 18 to 24 months, the CEO said in a series of tweets Thursday. The company also will bring back the Roadster, its very first model, as a convertible.