Tesla Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Autopilot Capabilities

Hagens Berman, one of the law firms leading a class action lawsuit against VW and Mercedes for the emissions-cheating software, is attempting to start a class action against Tesla over the claims made for Autopilot 2.

0 features: Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capabilities.

They wrongly claim that Tesla marketed the vehicle has “Full Self-Driving” and that those claims “now appear to be false.”

The firm has been paying for targeted advertising with potential Tesla owners to bring them on a page pitching the class action. On that page they wrote:
 



