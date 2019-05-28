Tesla Finally Begins Delivering The Elusive Feature Locked $35,000 Model 3

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:15:03 PM

2 user comments | Views : 382 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A few months after starting to sell its long-promised ~$35,000 base Model 3, Tesla had yet to actually deliver the vehicles with the listed configuration.



Now it looks like Tesla is starting to deliver the ‘Standard Range’ (SR) Model 3 with software-locked features.

In February, Tesla launched its base Model 3 for $35,000 – something that the company had been promising for years.

But things got increasingly complicated after the launch as Tesla removed the configuration from its website and made it more difficult to order the vehicle just a month later.


Read Article


Tesla Finally Begins Delivering The Elusive Feature Locked $35,000 Model 3

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Such a hideous looking vehicle both inside and out, but at that price point, I can’t think of too many other vehicles I’d rather own, that have that level of performance/efficiency, or such gamechanging features

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 3:28:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

It looks better in person, especially with a nice wrap, dechrome, snazzy wheels.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2019 3:56:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]