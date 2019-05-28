Tesla Finally Begins Delivering The Elusive Feature Locked $35,000 Model 3

A few months after starting to sell its long-promised ~$35,000 base Model 3, Tesla had yet to actually deliver the vehicles with the listed configuration.



Now it looks like Tesla is starting to deliver the ‘Standard Range’ (SR) Model 3 with software-locked features.



In February, Tesla launched its base Model 3 for $35,000 – something that the company had been promising for years.



But things got increasingly complicated after the launch as Tesla removed the configuration from its website and made it more difficult to order the vehicle just a month later.





