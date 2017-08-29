Tesla Finally Unleashes Ludicrous Mode Without Restrictions

There’s another episode in the long saga of Tesla’s max power limitations on its Ludicrous performance cars and it finally looks like it might be the last as Tesla now unleashed the full power without restrictions.



You might remember in March when we spoke too soon by reporting that “the controversy around Tesla’s undisclosed performance restrictions is finally truly coming to an end” as the automaker was deploying a new update to seemingly remove those restrictions.

As it turns out, the update was interpreted poorly by most people, myself included. Since that update, every owner of a Tesla performance car (Model S/X P85D, P90D, P100D) can access the full power of their vehicle, but they had to use ‘Launch Mode’.


