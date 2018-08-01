Tesla Goes Old-School With LA Charging Station - Features Drive In Movies And Restaurant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is looking to bring back some vintage charm to the Supercharger network. In a series of tweets, Musk announced that the California-based electric carmaker would be putting up an old-school drive-in with restaurant at one of Tesla’s upcoming Supercharger locations near I-405, in the Los Angeles area. Tesla’s drive-in concept seems to be significantly inspired by the classic diners of old, with the CEO specifically stating that the drive-in would be complete with staff in roller skates and a rock music-themed restaurant. Immediately after Musk’s Twitter announcement, many of his followers began asking for some details on the project, such as the amenities that the new Supercharger facility would have.



