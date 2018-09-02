Tesla Has All Of The Tools It Needs To Meet Production - The Only Problem Is The Tools Are Still In Germany

Tesla has all the tools to meet its planned Model 3 production rate in the first quarter.

The only problem is they are still in Germany.

The electric-car maker, which is still targeting about 2,500 of the cars a week by the end of March, has designed a new automated system for module production for its U.S. battery factory near Reno, Nevada. The line is already working at its German Grohmann unit but it needs to be shipped to the U.S. next month before it can go into use, CEO Elon Musk said.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Sounds like one of the three great lies..."The tools are in the mail!" Sorry, I just couldn't help myself.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/9/2018 2:45:41 PM   

TomM

And the other lie is - and we will ship it to the USA - install it - and have it in FULL operation - by March (20 days) - YOU all DO believe that - Don't YOU????

TomM

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:18:09 PM   

TheSteve

Tesla runs its operations from the same factory that GM and Toyota used for their knowledge transfer exercise between the two auto giants. GM/Toyota, at their worst (early startup of the facility) produced more vehicles with far fewer people compared to Tesla at their best.

That's a big insight! It's a big part of why Tesla consistently bleeds red ink, and why they must regularly tap capital markets to get essential operating capital.

TheSteve

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:32:15 PM   

fiftysix

Lame excuse Elon. Like Steve said, Decades ago this factory was pumping out in a month what Elon is doing in a year.

fiftysix

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:49:53 PM   

qwertyfla1

Put it in your fancy rocket and fly it to Murica rather than dumping shit into space -Problem Solved!

qwertyfla1

Posted on 2/9/2018 4:58:25 PM   

supermoto

Hilarious how they are "targeting" 2,500 cars a week by the end of March. That's a lot different than offering guidance.

I'm "targeting" becoming the next Hugh Hefner and a billionaire by next Wednesday. But there's basically zero chance it will happen, unfortunately.

Maybe Elon can use a rocket to fly in the tools from Germany.

supermoto

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:22:28 PM   

joneshamilton

Way off from the 5000 per week he was promising to build per week. AND was suppose to hit that many months ago.

joneshamilton

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:37:39 PM   

MDarringer

Just more evidence that Elon pushed it into production before the design was ready and the infrastructure was in place.

MDarringer

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:29:13 PM   

