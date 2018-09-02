Tesla Has All Of The Tools It Needs To Meet Production - The Only Problem Is The Tools Are Still In Germany

Tesla has all the tools to meet its planned Model 3 production rate in the first quarter. The only problem is they are still in Germany. The electric-car maker, which is still targeting about 2,500 of the cars a week by the end of March, has designed a new automated system for module production for its U.S. battery factory near Reno, Nevada. The line is already working at its German Grohmann unit but it needs to be shipped to the U.S. next month before it can go into use, CEO Elon Musk said.



