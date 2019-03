If you want the best deal on a new Tesla, buy before midnight Wednesday. After that, prices on the lineup — save for the base $35,000 Standard Range Model 3 — will rise by 3 percent. That price increase was supposed to happen Monday night, but according to a tweet from the automaker (embedded below), the company’s website has been hammered by customers trying to take full advantage of the opportunity. There are worse problems to have.



