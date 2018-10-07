Tesla Inks Deal For Chinese Factory Skirting Trump Tariffs

Tesla Inc. has reached a preliminary agreement with the Shanghai government to build a factory that’ll rival production from its lone U.S. assembly plant, as Elon Musk takes his biggest step yet to expand overseas. The electric-car maker’s planned capacity for the factory is 500,000 vehicles a year, the Shanghai government said in statement. Bloomberg reported earlier that Musk, Tesla’s CEO, would be in the city for an event with the government on Tuesday. A Tesla representative in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.



Read Article