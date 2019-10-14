Tesla Introduces "Telsa Centers" To Skirt Antiquated Dealership Restrictions

Tesla plans to open a new type of retail location called ‘Tesla Centers’ to get around dealership restrictions and try to increase deliveries, according to sources familiar with the matter.



Last quarter, Tesla announced record deliveries of 97,000 cars around the world.



However, it came up short on its attempt to deliver 100,000 cars in a quarter for the first time.



The demand was there, but Tesla had logistical problems and didn’t have enough cars in the right markets at the end of the quarter to achieve the goal.





