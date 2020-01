You must have heard that Tesla considers opening a Design Center in China, right? If you haven’t, you missed a great article – here it is. This new one shows just how serious the company is about that idea. It created an online recruiting poster asking Chinese designers and no-designers to submit their ideas for a Chinese-conceived Tesla until February 1, 2020. Apart from that, it shows what this vehicle could look like. What do you think about it?













