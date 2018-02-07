Tesla May Have Already Hit The 5,000 Vehicles Per Day Production Goal For Model 3

Amid considerable doubt about its future, production methods and labor practices, Tesla reportedly hit a crucial milestone for the Model 3 sedan today: the elusive and long-sought goal of 5,000 cars produced per week.

While the company hasn’t officially confirmed the news, it’s a huge deal if it’s accurate and one that could go a long way toward establishing Tesla’s long-term viability.

The news was first reported by Reuters today, citing two unnamed workers at the factory. The story said the 5,000th Model 3 “finished final quality checks at the Fremont, California” this morning, hours after the midnight goal established by CEO Elon Musk.



