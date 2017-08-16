Tesla Model 3 Buyers Complain That They Are Being Pressured To Move To A Model S

Tesla Model 3 reservation holders have begun complaining that Tesla store employees are pressuring them to give up their spots for the hotly-awaited midsized electric car in favor of Model S vehicles already in stock—vehicles which often have pricetags far higher than the Model 3s the reservationees were planning on buying.

And worryingly, some Tesla employees are reportedly pushing less-than-truthful narratives about electric vehicle tax credits in order to try and move inventory.

The latest reports began popping up in a thread that began Monday on Reddit's /r/teslamotors forum, prompted by the story of one claimed Model 3 reservation holder who said he set down his deposit the first day Tesla opened the books for the more-affordable electric car.



