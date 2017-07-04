Tesla Model 3 Prototypes Are Beginning To Surface On Palo Alto Streets

Musk teased the first 6-second video of a newly minted, almost-final version of the $35,000 car, prototypes have begun to appear in the wild.

The following images of two Model 3s were taken outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Wednesday.

 

With about 400,000 reservations at $1,000 a piece, this is arguably the most anticipated new car in automotive history -- one that's already changing the trajectory of electric-vehicle development. The first prototype ever seen this week was Tesla's Deep Metallic Blue.



