Tesla Model 3 Registrations Take Over Chinese DMV Offices

Tesla’s Model 3 push in China appears to be bearing fruit, as more and more people take deliveries of the electric sedan this first quarter. This was highlighted by footage taken this Thursday in Beijing, which depicted what could only be described as a flood of Model 3 practically taking over one of the offices of Beijing’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Recent footage shared online show throngs of Tesla Model 3 owners lining up to get license plates for their vehicles. Several lines of Model 3 were reportedly already present at the office’s grounds before peak hours, and over the day, more and more of the electric cars showed up. Interestingly enough, most of the vehicles in the footage were Model 3 Performance, as revealed by the sedans’ Power Sports Aero Wheels, which are only available for the Chinese market.



