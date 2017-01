Tesla has just released a new “Ludicrous Plus” mode for Model S and Model X P100D owners, unlocking around 33 extra bhp and a promised 0-60mph time of 2. 4 seconds. However, a new Tesla Model S with an even faster 0-60 dash in its locker has been revealed at this year’s Autosport International Show.

The Electric GT Championship – the first electric GT race series on the planet – has revealed in full the car its drivers will race in the series’ inaugural season in 2017.