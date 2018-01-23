Tesla Model S Rams Stationary Fire Truck - Driver Blames Autopilot

A Tesla Model S traveling at 65 mph crashed into a stationary fire truck at Interstate 405 on Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, who was reportedly unharmed by the accident, allegedly claimed that the electric car was on Autopilot when the collision happened.

Authorities who responded to the scene stated that the driver smashed into the fire truck around 8:30 a.m. local time. While the California Highway Patrol and Culver City Fire Department has confirmed the general details of the incident, authorities explained that they could not confirm if the Tesla Model S had indeed been on Autopilot when it crashed into the stationary truck.



User Comments

fiftysix

Elon Lemmings. LOL

fiftysix

Posted on 1/23/2018 10:53:22 AM   

Car4life1

Tesla, call big brother Benz whom manufacturers the transmission stalk, windows/trunk controls in your cars and ask them how they've managed to sell 5 times the number of vehicles with autonomous features as you and have managed to keep the vehicles/general public out of harms way and headlines

Car4life1

Posted on 1/23/2018 1:18:09 PM   

joneshamilton

At least this Tesla owner got to keep his head.

joneshamilton

Posted on 1/23/2018 12:26:10 PM   

joneshamilton

Why do Tesla's keep ramming things, perhaps they should invest in Emergency braking.

joneshamilton

Posted on 1/23/2018 12:26:50 PM   

mre30

I think one of the most surprising things that will come of Tesla's "post-mortem" when all is said and done, and the company either vaporizes or is absorbed into another company, is how completely ordinary and 'off-the-shelf' Tesla's underlying engineering will be found to have been.

I think most of Tesla's "success-factors" come from its cool design (call it "fashion" or call it "trendy") that wraps the components of the electrical architecture in a pleasing package.

For example, The NYC Tesla Showroom (in the Meat Packing district) now has a Model 3 on display. I will never own one, but it was worth it to see in person because it is beautiful in its own way and clearly well-designed (in a consumer-product kind of way). Its like a cool cell phone or a nice hairdryer or electric shaver. I think most of its appeal stems from its construction as a clever appliance.

These auto-pilot crashes should be alarming on many levels but I think the bottom line is that there is a huge disconnect between how Tesla positions its engineering prowess and how good the underlying engineering actually is.

mre30

Posted on 1/23/2018 2:20:35 PM   

mre30

It might be 'sales-puffery' pure and simple.

mre30

Posted on 1/23/2018 2:21:52 PM   

TheSteve

Of course it must be the AutoPilot. We know human error doesn't exist. I look forward to learning what the system logs say.

TheSteve

Posted on 1/23/2018 4:29:02 PM   

