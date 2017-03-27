Tesla Model S Test Drive Waiting List In South Korea Reaches 6 Months

Well, that seems to be the case with the Tesla Model S in South Korea.



It’s being reported that you could actually purchase a Model S in South Korea and take delivery of it in less time than it would take to make your way through the waiting list for a test drive.



There’s a reason for this though. Tesla South Korea has just two showrooms, both of which opened very recently. Each showroom can handle approximately 10 test drives per day (20 to 30-minute drives), or 20 total for the nation. The backlog of those waiting to drive the Model S is so long that at the 20-per-day rate, it could take up to 6 months to get behind the wheel of an S to test it out.



