Tesla Model S That Burned Driver To Death Catches Fire Again In Tow Yard

A Tesla car that crashed, burst into flames and burned its driver beyond recognition Sunday evening in Davie repeatedly caught fire after being brought to the tow yard used by police, officials said Monday.
The 4-door 2016 Tesla Model S was traveling northbound on South Flamingo Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when "the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons," police said.
The car swerved through three lanes of traffic, hit a median and some trees and burst into flames, killing the driver, identified by Davie police as Omar Awan.
