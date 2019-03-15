Tesla Model Y Configurator Goes Live - Are You Ready For Your $47,000 Green Deal?

If you are interested in placing an order for the Tesla Model Y and are willing to wait until at least late 2020 for one, you can do so by visiting the automaker’s online configurator and proceed to build your ideal all-electric crossover.

The cheapest version you can order right now is the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive spec, with the standard solid black paint, 18-inch Aero wheels, all-black interior and a five seat configuration.

Its purchase price is $47,000 ($42,700 after est. savings) and you still end up with a range of 300 miles (482 km) and a 5.5-second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time