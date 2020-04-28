Tesla Model Y Quality Issues Are Surfacing - Would This Hold You Back From Buying?

A review of the build quality of an early Tesla Model Y production unit shows some significant issues.



Like other automakers, Tesla has had issues with the build quality of early production of new vehicle programs.

However, with Tesla operating in the luxury segment, it is often held to higher standards, and many are considering some of those issues to be unacceptable for $50,000+ cars.

On the upside, the automaker showed some improvements with the early Model 3, and people were expecting Tesla to keep the trend going with the Model Y.


What do you expect? Tesla doesn't believe in running engineering prototypes to get at wear/durability/reliability issues so why would we assume they would have build quality that meet expectations before a car was released to the public.

