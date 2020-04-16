Tesla Model Y vs Lexus RX Hybrid - Which is Cheaper To Own Over 5 Years?

Will the Tesla Model Y save you more money over five years than a luxury midsize hybrid SUV from a traditional automaker? While there are plenty of details to sort out, as well as many contributing factors, we have the answer based on what's known so far. You may remember we recently feature YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt's cost of ownership comparison between the Tesla Model Y and BMW X3. He previously compared the Model Y to Toyota RAV4. Now, we have a similar effort, but the competition has changed. This time, he pits the Tesla against the Lexus RX Hybrid.







