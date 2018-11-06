Tesla On The Verge Of Making Autopilot A REAL Autopilot

It took Tesla almost two years, but the electric car maker is finally on the verge of releasing software Version 9.

According to Elon Musk in a recent announcement on Twitter, Tesla would start rolling out firmware V9 in August. Musk also noted that the release of Version 9 would herald the release of the company’s first Full Self-Driving features.

Musk’s most recent announcement came as a response to one of his followers on Twitter, who asked about upcoming improvements to the driver-assist system’s lane merging capabilities. Responding to the inquiry, Musk stated that the latest version of Autopilot rolling out today already includes enhancements in the electric cars’ lane-keeping features. Musk added a little extra, however, stating that Tesla’s V9 software would include the introduction of the company’s first FSD features.



fiftysix

Let me guess, fine print says your hands must be on the steering wheel at all times.

More Con from Elon.

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:09:20 AM

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:09:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Poor sad Chevy marketing employee can never seem to get any headlines for the $37,000 dumpy city-car Bolt.

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:25:41 AM

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:25:41 AM   

fiftysix

LOL at the TROLL

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:34:17 AM

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:34:17 AM   

joneshamilton

So Elon admits, Autopilot IS NOT Autopilot, but in the future it will be Autopilot.

I guess now that Elon lost the class action lawsuits against his old stuff and finished paying off all those claims, he's ready for more claims he can't backup.

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:40:21 AM

Posted on 6/11/2018 10:40:21 AM   

