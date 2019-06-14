Tesla On Track To A New Sales Record, Delivering 1,000 Cars A Day

Tesla is trying to achieve record deliveries this quarter and it is counting on the North American market to do it with quick deliveries by the end of the month.

Electrek has learned that Tesla is currently delivering cars at a rate of approximately 1,000 a day.



In recent weeks, CEO Elon Musk signaled that Tesla is within reach of a new record quarter for deliveries, but they have some obstacles to overcome.

As we reported earlier this month, Tesla aims to deliver between 33,000 and 36,000 vehicles in June in North America to break its delivery record.