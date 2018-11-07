Tesla Opens Model 3 Orders To The World, But $35K Model is Missing In Action

The time has now come: Even if you didn’t reserve one during the Eisenhower administration, you can now order a Tesla Model 3. Of course, you can’t order a $35,000 Model 3 because that doesn’t exist. But the SpaceX submarine does exist and is currently just left in a cave, so if you want that maybe Elon will let you have it.

If you, for whatever reason, prefer a small electric vehicle instead of an unused submarine rapid-prototyped for a task that was already accomplished without it, you can plop down a $2,500 reservation for a long-range or performance model Model 3 without dealing with the reservation system.