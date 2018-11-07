Tesla Opens Model 3 Orders To The World, But $35K Model is Missing In Action

The time has now come: Even if you didn’t reserve one during the Eisenhower administration, you can now order a Tesla Model 3.

Of course, you can’t order a $35,000 Model 3 because that doesn’t exist. But the SpaceX submarine does exist and is currently just left in a cave, so if you want that maybe Elon will let you have it.

If you, for whatever reason, prefer a small electric vehicle instead of an unused submarine rapid-prototyped for a task that was already accomplished without it, you can plop down a $2,500 reservation for a long-range or performance model Model 3 without dealing with the reservation system.



User Comments

mre30

Well - I guess we got our answer - once Tesla opens up the order book, it means that "reservation" demand has been satisfied (at least for those folks whose reservation could actually be fulfilled based on the current product offerings) - Model 3's are being produced to order now.

If you have a current Model 3 reservation, I would strongly suggest that you ask for your deposit to be refunded now because at this point you are just giving Tesla an interest-free loan of thousands of dollars.

Who knows how long you will be waiting for your "cheap" Model 3.

Trust me, ask for your money back now.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 11:39:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

Vette71

Something is going on for sure. The SEC ought to look closely at Tesla's backlog. Reservations aren't orders hence not backlog. If Tesla is running low on orders for Model 3s that they want to build and sell and doesn't intend to make the base Model 3 at volume production as it has said, leading to profits in Q3, then stockholders have been misled. That's a big no no.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:38:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

joneshamilton

I can't believe anyone would give Elon the Con a deposit.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 12:45:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

zlives

dos the ordering process give an eta, and the reliability % of that eta

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 2:05:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

At this point the Model 3 launch debacle, major quality lapses, and the whole bait and switch of reserving a $35K car and being forced to pay nearly double that, should have tarnished the car beyond belief for sales.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/11/2018 7:15:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

