Tesla Promises To Stir The Market And Blow Our Mind With Roadster Space X Package

When Elon Musk announced that the next-generation Tesla Roadster would have a special trim called the “SpaceX Package,” many were skeptical.

This was understandable, since the idea of using actual rocket tech from a SpaceX Falcon 9 in an all-electric supercar is crazy. Then again, we’re talking about Elon Musk here, and the man revels in making science fiction into science fact.

Elon Musk has talked about the new Tesla Roadster’s SpaceX Package multiple times since announcing the vehicle. During his appearance at Model 3 owner and Tesla enthusiast Ryan McCaffrey’s Ride the Lightning podcast, Musk mentioned that with the SpaceX Package, the Roadster’s thrust should pull around 3Gs during launch. That’s equal to the thrust of the Space Shuttle.



