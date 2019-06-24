Tesla Pulls A Trump And Calls Out Fake News Reports

Tesla is currently heading full speed into what could potentially be a record quarter, and Wall Street analysts could not be more split over the company. Just a day after longtime TSLA bear David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs downgraded the electric car maker’s stock, longtime Tesla supporter Ben Kallo has raised his price target on the company from $340 to $355 per share.

In a recent note, Kallo noted that consensus expectations “have overshot to the negative,” creating a favorable setup for Tesla for the remainder of 2019. The Baird analyst argued that several catalysts are currently present that could drive Tesla higher, starting with the company’s release of its Q2 delivery figures. Kallo also noticed that “bear arguments have preemptively shifted from demand to profitability,” and that a solid second quarter delivery result could set up a positive cash flow quarter, which could then result in TSLA shares rising in the second half of 2019.