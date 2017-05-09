Tesla Putting Up To $30,000 In Incentives Towards The Model S And Model X

Aside from Model 3 deliveries starting to ramp up during the second half of the year, Tesla aims to deliver more Model S and Model X vehicles than the 47,000 they delivered during the first half.



Now with just a month left in the third quarter, Tesla is offering showroom discounts and lowering interest rates to boost sales before the end of the quarter.

Tesla offering discounts to boost sales has been a controversial subject in the past.

Aside from the $1,000 discount with the referral program and other discounts on display models, loaners, and test drive vehicles, Tesla made a policy out of always offering the same prices everywhere aside from the difference through exchange rates and import duties.


MDarringer

The problem with fixed-price, take-it-or-leave-it sales models is that offering a discount argues against the notion that the fixed price was the best price in the first place. Anyone with a brain knows prices rise and fall with economic conditions.

Posted on 9/5/2017 8:19:58 AM

Votes: 1   

