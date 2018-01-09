Tesla RAMPS Up Its Hiring — Adds MORE Showroom Sales + Delivery Staff As Model 3 Sales Get Boosted

..Tesla is hiring showroom sales and delivery staff. Perhaps Tesla’s recent reported success in ramping up Model 3 production line output is the reason for the hiring spree. It may be that CEO Elon Musk’s decision not to take the company private is behind the job listings.

Regardless of the reason, Telsa has more than 2,000 open positions in 98 showroom locations across the country, Thinknum reports. Thinknum’s analysts link the boost in job listings to Tesla “moving back into ‘make-money’ mode at the retail level.Tesla showrooms don’t officially have a sales staff.

Tesla is critical of the traditional car dealership model, which Musk says focuses on making money from service departments...


