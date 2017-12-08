Tesla Raises $1.8 BILLION via Junk Bond Offer To Help Produce The Model 3

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond investors on Friday gave a $1.

8 billion boost to Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) balance sheet by snapping up the electric car maker's first foray into the U.S. junk bond market, where yield-hungry investors have raced to lock in relatively higher returns.

Those robust returns, however, have shrunk as a strong reservoir of cash ready to deploy in the riskiest areas of the high-yield fixed income market has pushed them to near their lowest levels in three years. That has given junk-rated issuers such as Elon Musk's U.S. car company the opportunity to raise cash cheaply.

Tesla sold $1.8 billion of eight-year unsecured bonds at a yield of 5.30 percent, the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission...

Agent00R

