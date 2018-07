Just a few weeks after updating the delivery timelines of all Model 3 versions available to order, Tesla is updating them again to accelerate deliveries for new orders.



Some Model 3 buyers could even get their car in a month.



Just over two weeks ago, Tesla updated the Model 3 options and pricing.



At the same time, it updated the delivery timelines – shifting priority to the performance version with a 2 to 4-month delivery window after confirming the order.





