Tesla Ramps Up Powerwall Shipments To Puerto Rico, Musk To Meet With Governor On Rebuilding Power Grid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday the company will send more battery installers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria knocked out all power on the island more than two weeks ago.

Musk also said in a tweet that he looked forward to talking to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Friday about what Tesla could do to help restore power.

"The internal Tesla Powerwall install team in (Puerto Rico) is very small right now. Sending experienced installers from continental U.S. to hire and train local team as fast as possible," Elon Musk said in a tweet, referring to the company's Powerwall battery system.