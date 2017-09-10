Tesla Ramps Up Powerwall Shipments To Puerto Rico, Musk To Meet With Governor On Rebuilding Power Grid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday the company will send more battery installers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria knocked out all power on the island more than two weeks ago.

Musk also said in a tweet that he looked forward to talking to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Friday about what Tesla could do to help restore power.

"The internal Tesla Powerwall install team in (Puerto Rico) is very small right now. Sending experienced installers from continental U.S. to hire and train local team as fast as possible," Elon Musk said in a tweet, referring to the company's Powerwall battery system.



MDarringer

Musk wants money--nothing wrong with that--but this is NOT about humanitarian aid.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:09:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Elon the Con has figured out how to get FEMA to buy his unwanted house battery backup.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:21:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

They would be better off with Honda generators.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:21:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

