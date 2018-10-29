Tesla Releases First Ever Parts Catalog Allowing Owner And 3rd Party Repairs

Good luck if you want to work on your own Tesla by yourself.

The automaker has historically made it really hard for tinkerers to be able to repair and modify their own cars by limiting access to documentation and parts.

Tesla has been talking about getting on board with the “Right to Repair” and now they have taken an important first step in that direction by releasing their parts catalog for Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Roadster to the public.

The “Right to Repair”, which primarily aims to force electronic manufacturers to sell replacement parts and make their diagnostic and service manuals available to independent repair shops and consumers, is gaining some traction.



Wow, a Tesla Catalog. AMAZING NEWS.

Posted on 10/29/2018 10:37:50 AM   

