Tesla doubled the size of its fleet over the last 12 months and it’s putting a lot of pressure on its service capacity.

The automaker revealed the number one reason owners visit service and it’s a surprising one: to learn how to use Autopilot. In the release of its Q2 2019 financial results, Tesla focused a lot on service.

The company has been growing its fleet so fast that it’s difficult to grow its service capacity at the same rate.