Tesla Says It Will Still Net About 455,000 Model 3 Reservations After Cancellations

The latest Tesla Model 3 reservation count pegs the number at 518,000 gross reservations and 455,000 units after cancellations. The latest number was confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during Wednesday’s questions and answers portion of the company’s 2017 second quarter earnings call.

Musk noted that the net 455,000 Model 3 reservations occurred over the course of the year and includes Model 3 cancellations. Tesla’s mass market sedan has continued to see net gains of roughly 1,800 Model 3 reservations being placed per day since last Friday’s Delivery Event.

Up until the delivery event, rumors of Model 3 reservation counts exceeding 400,000 remained largely unconfirmed by the Silicon Valley-based electric car maker. Today’s announcement of 518,000 gross Model 3 reservations is inline with Musk’s “zero concern” that the company will be able to hit a production rate of 10,000 cars per week by the end of 2018.