Tesla Says That "Track Mode" You Wanted For Your New Performance Model 3 Will Set You Back ANOTHER $5000

Tesla’s upcoming new ‘Track Mode’, which enable drivers to get more control of the car on the track, is one more reason to spring for the more expensive Performance version of the Model 3.

But in a controversial move, Tesla now clarifies that ‘Track mode’ is only available with the $5,000 ‘Performance Upgrade’ package that is optional with the Model 3 Performance.



When Tesla updated the Model 3 options and pricing in June, it broke down the Performance upgrades unrelated to the powertrain in a new package.