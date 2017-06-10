Tesla Says it Can Rebuild Puerto Rico's Decimated Power Grid

After Puerto Rico was hit by two hurricanes back to back in just a few weeks, along with other islands in the Caribbean, most of their power grid was completely destroyed. Tesla quickly started quietly shipping Powerwalls there to try to get power back on to some houses with solar arrays.



Now CEO Elon Musk says that Tesla could rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid with batteries and solar on a bigger scale.



Puerto Rico’s electricity rates were already quite high at around $0.20 per kWh and reliant on fossil fuels.



After it was pointed out that Puerto Rico’s destroyed grid is an opportunity to build a better one, Musk wrote on Twitter:





