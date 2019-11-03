Tesla Scales Back On Store Closures And Raise Prices

This weekend, Tesla said it has decided “to keep significantly more stores open than previously announced,” and will even reopen some of the ones it has already shut down, albeit will less crew on deck.



“In addition, there are another 20% of locations that are under review, and depending on their effectiveness over the next few months, some will be closed, and some will remain open,” Tesla says in a statement.



In all, only half as many stores as initially planned will be closed. The ones that remain open will act as information hubs for potential buyers, but will also carry cars in their inventory to be used for test drives and even sales.





