Tesla Scaling Out Its Service Centers + Service Team As Model 3 Prepares To Ship

Tesla announced Tuesday that it will significantly expand the number of service centers and technicians as it prepares for the rollout of the Model 3 sedan, its most affordable electric car yet.

The automaker said it plans to increase its service capacity worldwide threefold by adding 100 service centers, where owners can take their vehicles; 350-plus new mobile units (with technicians) that can go to car owners; and 1,400 Tesla technicians.

In the near future, Tesla says owners will be able to schedule a service appointment right from their car.