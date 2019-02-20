Tesla Sees Full Autonomy By Year End, With Driver Oversight

Over the past few months, Elon Musk has been saying that Tesla is aiming to release its self-driving system by the end of 2019, but now the CEO adds that it will require driver oversight.



Musk said during a podcast with ARK Invest:

“I think we will be feature complete, full self-driving, this year – meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark.”