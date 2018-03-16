Tesla Semi Sitting On Side Of The Road Makes Detractors Rejoice

A Tesla Semi electric truck prototype is currently traveling in the Midwest as part of the automaker’s test program ahead of the vehicle’s production next year.

Now the truck has been spotted on the side of the road in Missouri apparently broken down to the enjoyment of detractors of Tesla’s electric truck effort, but the company says that it actually wasn’t even “broken down”.From truck makers to truck drivers, Tesla’s electric truck program has plenty of critics and naysayers.

Just a few weeks ago, Daimler’s head of trucks suggested that if Tesla’s claims about the vehicle were true, they would be “defying the laws of physic.”